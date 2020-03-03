Kohl's Had a Dismal Holiday Shopping Season. Why the Stock Is Rising.

Kohl’s quarterly results came in better than expected. Shares of the retailer rose.

Kohl’s shares are rising, thanks to quarterly results that came in better than analysts expected following a tough holiday shopping season for the retailer.

Kohl’s stock (ticker: KSS) is up 10.9% in Tuesday trading. The shares have slumped over 41% in the last 12 months, compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.8% over the same time.

Investors already knew, to a certain extent, that Kohl’s fiscal fourth- quarter results, covering the three months ended on Feb. 1, weren’t going to be great. The holiday shopping period was disappointing for the retailer: Same-store sales fell 0.2% in November and December, prompting the company to say its full-year earnings would be on the low end of the range it had told investors to expect.

But Kohl’s got a relative boost from better post-holiday business. Overall, same-store sales were flat during the quarter, ahead of the analyst consensus of a 0.1% drop, with $6.54 billion in sales, compared with the Wall Street forecast of $6.52 billion, and $1.99 in earnings per share versus the $1.91 analysts were expecting.

The company’s CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement that 2019’s results “did not meet our expectations” but that she was encouraged by “unprecedented level of new brands and partnerships we launched during the year.”

One potentially lucrative partnership is with Amazon.com (AMZN). Kohl’s stuck a deal with the online retailer to accept Amazon returns in its stores. The theoretical benefit for Kohl’s is that the program will increase traffic to its stores and that people who visit to drop off an Amazon return will shop at Kohl’s.

Kohl’s dismal holiday sales didn’t do much to instill confidence in this idea, but Gass said that there was a significant pick up in Amazon returns after Christmas. The company’s better sales in that period offers an indication that the program might pay off for Kohl’s.

