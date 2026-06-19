Kohl's Gains 38.8% in 3 Months: How Should Investors Play KSS?

Kohl's Corporation KSS has rallied 38.8% over the past three months, outpacing the industry, the broader Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector and the S&P 500’s respective gains of 10.3%, 5.1% and 14.2%.



The rally reflects improving investor confidence in Kohl’s turnaround efforts, including initiatives to enhance merchandise productivity, deepen customer engagement and strengthen profitability. Disciplined expense management, cleaner inventories, a healthier balance sheet and favorable earnings estimate revisions have further supported sentiment.



While macroeconomic pressures and intense competition remain concerns, improving operating trends suggest that investors are reassessing KSS’ risk-reward profile and evaluating whether the stock’s recent momentum can continue.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Kohl's Benefits From Strategic Initiatives

Kohl's delivered its best comparable-sales performance in more than four years during the first quarter of fiscal 2026, signaling that management's strategic initiatives are beginning to resonate with customers. The company has focused on offering a more curated assortment, which helped drive flat-to-slightly positive comparable sales across key categories, including Women's, Kids', Home and Accessories.



A major contributor has been the strength of Kohl's proprietary brands. These brands posted a 6% comparable-sales increase in the first quarter, led by strong demand for labels such as FLX, Tek Gear and SO. The emphasis on exclusive brands mirrors a strategy that has helped retailers like Target Corporation TGT differentiate their assortments and strengthen customer loyalty. For Kohl's, proprietary brands also support margins while enhancing its value proposition.



The company is also investing in digital and omnichannel capabilities. Kohl's recently launched an AI-powered gift finder using Google Gemini technology and continues to enhance digital navigation, product discovery and marketplace offerings. These efforts are designed to create a more seamless shopping experience and improve customer engagement across channels.



Kohl's progress is noteworthy given the highly competitive retail landscape. Unlike Walmart Inc. WMT, which benefits from a large grocery business that drives recurring customer traffic, Kohl's remains more reliant on discretionary spending categories. Nevertheless, the retailer has improved inventory productivity, reduced costs and strengthened its balance sheet, all of which have helped bolster investor confidence.



Value remains another key pillar of the company's strategy. While The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX attracts shoppers through its off-price treasure-hunt model, Kohl's is pursuing a different approach through proprietary brands, loyalty programs and targeted promotions. Combined with lower inventory levels, stable margins and debt reduction efforts, these initiatives have helped support the recent improvement in sentiment surrounding KSS.

Kohl's Faces Several Near-Term Challenges

Despite the recent progress, Kohl's continues to operate in a difficult consumer environment. Middle-income shoppers remain pressured by inflation and higher living costs, causing many consumers to prioritize essential purchases over discretionary spending. Given Kohl's exposure to apparel and home-related categories, fluctuations in consumer demand remain an important risk factor.



The company also faces intense competition across the retail landscape. Department stores, specialty retailers, mass merchants and off-price chains continue to invest heavily in pricing, merchandising and omnichannel capabilities. Maintaining market share while preserving profitability could become increasingly difficult if promotional activity intensifies across the sector.



Although trends are improving, the turnaround remains a work in progress. First-quarter net sales declined 1.7%, while comparable sales decreased 1.1%. Management also reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance, calling for net sales and comparable sales to range from flat to down 2%, suggesting that visibility into a sustained demand recovery remains somewhat limited.

KSS’ Estimate Revisions Signal Improving Sentiment

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kohl's current fiscal-year earnings per share has increased 3.1% over the past seven days, while the estimate for the next fiscal year has risen 0.7%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Upward estimate revisions generally reflect growing confidence among analysts regarding a company's earnings outlook. The recent revisions suggest that Wall Street is becoming increasingly constructive on Kohl's ability to translate its operational improvements and cost-control efforts into stronger profitability.

Kohl's Valuation Remains Attractive

KSS is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 13.07, slightly below the Retail – Regional Department Stores industry average of 13.26. This modest discount makes the stock look reasonably attractive, particularly as Kohl’s operational trends improve and earnings estimates move higher.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Should Investors Play KSS Stock Right Now?

Kohl's has made solid progress in merchandising, proprietary-brand expansion, inventory optimization, expense control and balance sheet improvement. Investments in digital capabilities and customer-experience enhancements also support its longer-term recovery prospects. However, uneven consumer spending, intense competition and conservative guidance suggest that execution risks remain. The recent rally reflects improving confidence in management's strategy, while positive estimate revisions and a reasonable valuation add support.



For now, KSS appears to be a developing recovery story. Investors may want to watch for sustained revenue stabilization and consistent earnings execution before turning more constructive on the stock. KSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.