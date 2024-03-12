News & Insights

US Markets
KSS

Kohl's forecasts weaker annual profit on higher spending

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 12, 2024 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 2, details in paragraph 3-6

March 12 (Reuters) - Kohl's KSS.N on Tuesday forecast fiscal 2024 profit below market expectations, as it aims to spend on expanding its Sephora partnership and other investment activities.

The retailer forecast annual earnings per share in the range of $2.10 to $2.70, the mid-point of which was below analysts' average estimate of $2.61, as per LSEG data.

Kohl's anticipates a potential impact from credit card late fee regulatory changes in the second half of 2024, it said.

Despite weaker demand, CEO Tom Kingsbury's bet fresher styles, leaner inventories, shift to monthly discounts instead of seasonal, and more Sephora shops helped it drive traffic during the holidays.

It posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly sales, helped by holiday discounts for its apparel and footwear as well as strong beauty sales at its Sephora stores.

The U.S. department store retailer posted net sales decline of 1.1% of $5.71 billion, compared to analysts' average estimates of a 1.3% drop to $5.70 billion, as per LSEG data.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSS
JWN
M

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.