Commodities
KSS

Kohl's forecasts sales growth in 2021

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published

Kohl's Corp said on Tuesday it expects 2021 net sales to increase in the mid-teens percentage range, as the department store operator rolls out products from new partner brands and online demand remains robust.

March 2 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Tuesday it expects 2021 net sales to increase in the mid-teens percentage range, as the department store operator rolls out products from new partner brands and online demand remains robust.

Analysts on average expect net sales to rise 17.51% to $17.64 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular