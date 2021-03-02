Kohl's forecasts sales growth in 2021

March 2 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Tuesday it expects 2021 net sales to increase in the mid-teens percentage range, as the department store operator rolls out products from new partner brands and online demand remains robust.

Analysts on average expect net sales to rise 17.51% to $17.64 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.