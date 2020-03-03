US Markets

Kohl's forecasts fiscal 2020 earnings largely below estimates

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Kohl's Corp on Tuesday forecast 2020 earnings largely below Wall Street estimates, hurt by lower margins as the department store chain offers heavy discounts to lure shoppers from competition.

March 3 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N on Tuesday forecast 2020 earnings largely below Wall Street estimates, hurt by lower margins as the department store chain offers heavy discounts to lure shoppers from competition.

The company said it expects earnings between $4.20 per share and $4.60 per share for fiscal 2020.

Analysts were expecting a profit $4.59 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

