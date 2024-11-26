Kohl’s Faces Sales Drop and CEO Transition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kohl’s ( (KSS) ) has provided an update.

Kohl’s Corporation reported a challenging third quarter of 2024 with net sales dropping 8.8% and earnings per share falling to $0.20 amid weak performance in core apparel and footwear segments. Despite growth in areas like Sephora and home decor, these gains couldn’t offset the declines. The company is taking strategic measures to improve sales and announced a CEO transition, with Ashley Buchanan set to take the helm in January 2025. Investors should watch how these changes impact Kohl’s competitive stance in the upcoming holiday season.

