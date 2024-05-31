News & Insights

Kohl’s Executives to Speak at Baird Global Conference

May 31, 2024 — 08:59 am EDT

Kohl’s (KSS) has provided an update.

Tom Kingsbury and Jill Timm of Kohl’s Corporation will present at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 4, 2024. The live webcast will be accessible through Kohl’s investor website. However, the content of their discussion, which may include forward-looking statements, is not to be considered as legally filed information or incorporated into SEC filings, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect the company’s actual outcomes.

