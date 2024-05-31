Kohl’s Executives to Speak at Baird Global Conference

Kohl’s (KSS) has provided an update.

Tom Kingsbury and Jill Timm of Kohl’s Corporation will present at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 4, 2024. The live webcast will be accessible through Kohl’s investor website. However, the content of their discussion, which may include forward-looking statements, is not to be considered as legally filed information or incorporated into SEC filings, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect the company’s actual outcomes.

Find detailed analytics on KSS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.