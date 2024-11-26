Kohl’s downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s (KSS) to Reduce from Hold with an $11 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KSS:
- Kohl’s falls -18.4%
- Trump threatens tariffs, Zoom reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Kohl’s falls -19.0%
- Kohl’s falls -18.9%
- Kohl’s price target lowered to $13 from $17 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.