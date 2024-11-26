News & Insights

Kohl’s downgraded to Reduce at Gordon Haskett on sales worries, CEO exit

November 26, 2024 — 03:55 pm EST

As previously reported, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s (KSS) to Reduce from Hold with a price target of $11, down from $20, citing incremental concerns looking to 2025 and 2026 and the departure of CEO Tom Kingsbury, which the firm views as “a loss for the company.” The firm, which says Sephora has been a bright spot for the company, worries that the tailwind from beauty could start to fade and also is more concerned that Kohl’s may need to cut its dividend next year if sales trends don’t improve quickly, the analyst tells investors.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
