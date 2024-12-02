Kohl’s downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim after guidance cut, CEO exit

As previously reported, Guggenheim downgraded Kohl’s (KSS) to Neutral from Buy following a Q3 miss and 30% fiscal year EPS cut along with a CEO change. The firm cites four key reasons for the downgrade, namely a slowdown in traffic, weakening comparable-store sales, a cash flow generation deterioration and the CEO transition.

