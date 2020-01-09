US Markets

Kohl's downbeat on annual profit after weak holiday sales; shares fall

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Kohl's Corp said on Thursday it expects full-year earnings to come in at the bottom end of an already lowered forecast, blaming weak demand for women's apparel during the crucial holiday shopping season.

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Thursday it expects full-year earnings to come in at the bottom end of an already lowered forecast, blaming weak demand for women's apparel during the crucial holiday shopping season.

The department store operator's shares fell nearly 6% in premarket trading as it posted a 0.2% drop in comparable sales in November and December compared with a 1.2% rise a year earlier.

The downbeat report comes a day after rival Macy's Inc M.N surprised investors with a smaller-than-feared drop in same-store sales during November and December, following its own earlier profit warning.

In November, the company cut its annual profit forecast to $4.75 to $4.95 per share from $5.15 to $5.45. Kohl's blamed weakness at its women's apparel business back then as well.

