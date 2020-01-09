US Markets

Kohl's downbeat on annual profit after fall in holiday season sales

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Kohl's Corp said on Thursday it expects 2019 earnings to be at the bottom end of an already lowered forecast, hurt by weak demand for women's apparel during the crucial holiday season, sending its shares down 6%.

The department store operator said comparable sales in November and December 2019 fell 0.2%.

In November, the company cut its annual profit forecast to $4.75 to $4.95 per share from $5.15 to $5.45.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

