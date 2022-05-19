Kohl's cuts annual profit forecast
May 19 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N cut its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday, becoming the latest U.S. retailer to signal a bigger-than-expected hit from surging transportation and labor costs.
The company, which is considering selling itself, said it expects fiscal 2022 per share adjusted earnings of $6.45 to $6.85, compared with its previous forecast of $7.00 to $7.50.
