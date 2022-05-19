US Markets
KSS

Kohl's cuts annual profit forecast

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Kohl's Corp cut its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday, becoming the latest U.S. retailer to signal a bigger-than-expected hit from surging transportation and labor costs.

May 19 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N cut its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday, becoming the latest U.S. retailer to signal a bigger-than-expected hit from surging transportation and labor costs.

The company, which is considering selling itself, said it expects fiscal 2022 per share adjusted earnings of $6.45 to $6.85, compared with its previous forecast of $7.00 to $7.50.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular