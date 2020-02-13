Kohl's Cuts 250 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) is laying off 250 people as the retailer restructures parts of its business following a weak holiday season.

Kohl's said the lay offs include an entire "layer" of regional store leadership positions and restructuring teams in its merchant organization.

"Today, we restructured parts of our organization to create a more customer-centric focus and position Kohl's for long-term success. This reorganization in our business will empower decision-making, reduce management layers, streamline communications and drive greater efficiency in many areas of our business," Kohl's spokesperson Jen Johnson shared this statement with WTMJ.

The company said it has offered a competitive severance package and outplacement services to help all affected associates as they transition.

The company also noted that it is not closing any stores or corporate offices and will be continuing to hire in key areas. The company is also continuing to invest in many areas of the business including stores, technology and strategic growth initiatives.

