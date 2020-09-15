KSS

Kohl's cuts 15% of corporate workforce

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Kohl's Corp said on Tuesday it has cut about 15% of its corporate jobs as the department store operator looks to save cash at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic hammers its business.

The company said the job cuts will likely save it about $65 million in annual expenses. (https://bit.ly/33w8Fkz)

