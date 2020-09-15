Kohl's cuts 15% of corporate workforce

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Tuesday it has cut about 15% of its corporate jobs as the department store operator looks to save cash at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic hammers its business.

The company said the job cuts will likely save it about $65 million in annual expenses. (https://bit.ly/33w8Fkz)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

