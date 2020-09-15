Kohl's Cuts 15% Of Corporate Jobs

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it reduced corporate jobs by about 15 percent, as it looks to save cash due to the business impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the department store operator cut jobs at its headquarters in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, as well as offices in New York and Milpitas, California.

The retailer expects pre-tax costs of about $23 million for the restructuring actions, the majority of which will be recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

The company expects the job cuts will save it about $65 million per year.

Together with its February 2020 restructuring actions, the company expects to save more than $100 million per year, the retailer said in a statement.

Kohl's said in February that it would lay off 250 jobs. The lay offs included an entire "layer" of regional store leadership positions and restructuring teams in its merchant organization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.