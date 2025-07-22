Kohl's Corporation Stock (KSS) Opinions on Dramatic Price Surge

Recent discussions on X about Kohl's Corporation (KSS) have been ignited by a dramatic surge in the stock price, with reports of an intraday increase of up to 90% before trading halts due to volatility. Many users are speculating about potential catalysts, including whispers of a buyout or strategic deal, while others point to the high short interest—nearly 50% of the float—as a driver of a possible short squeeze. The buzz reflects a mix of excitement and skepticism about the sustainability of this rally.

Amid the frenzy, some voices on X have raised concerns about the company's underlying fundamentals, noting past struggles with revenue declines and inventory challenges. There’s a sense that while the meme-stock energy is palpable, the long-term outlook remains uncertain for this department store chain. The conversation continues to evolve as traders weigh the risks and rewards of jumping on this volatile wave.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Kohl's Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $KSS Data Alerts

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of Kohl's Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Kohl's Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KSS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 6 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/02/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 03/12/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/12/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Kohl's Corporation, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KSS forecast page.

Kohl's Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KSS recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $KSS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Altschwager from Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $9.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $8.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $4.5 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Michael Binetti from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $8.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $8.0 on 03/17/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.