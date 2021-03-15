Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -64.49% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KSS was $60.46, representing a -0.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.95 and a 455.19% increase over the 52 week low of $10.89.

KSS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). KSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KSS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KSS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KSS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R (RWK)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)

Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 52.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KSS at 1.93%.

