Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.42, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KSS was $53.42, representing a -17.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.80 and a 192.23% increase over the 52 week low of $18.28.

KSS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). KSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51.

Interested in gaining exposure to KSS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KSS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 25.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KSS at 1.7%.

