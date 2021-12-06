Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KSS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.45, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KSS was $48.45, representing a -25.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.80 and a 31.73% increase over the 52 week low of $36.78.

KSS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). KSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kss Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KSS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KSS as a top-10 holding:

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EOPS with an decrease of -1.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KSS at 7.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.