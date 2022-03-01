Kohl`s Corp. Q4 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Kohl`s Corp. (KSS) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $299 million

The company's bottom line came in at $299 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kohl`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $299 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $6.50 billion from $6.14 billion last year.

Kohl`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $299 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.20 vs. $2.20 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.50 Bln vs. $6.14 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.