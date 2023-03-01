Kohl`s Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kohl`s Corp. (KSS):

Earnings: -$273 million in Q4 vs. $299 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.49 in Q4 vs. $2.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kohl`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$273 million or -$2.49 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.98 per share Revenue: $5.78 billion in Q4 vs. $6.22 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.