Kohl`s Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kohl`s Corp. (KSS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $343 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $265 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kohl`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $346 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $5.88 billion from $6.54 billion last year.

Kohl`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $346 Mln. vs. $308 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.22 vs. $1.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $5.88 Bln vs. $6.54 Bln last year.

