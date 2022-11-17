Kohl`s Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kohl`s Corp. (KSS) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $97 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kohl`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $97 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $4.05 billion from $4.37 billion last year.

Kohl`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $97 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $4.05 Bln vs. $4.37 Bln last year.

