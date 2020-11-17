Kohl`s Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kohl`s Corp. (KSS):

-Earnings: -$12 million in Q3 vs. $123 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.08 in Q3 vs. $0.748 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kohl`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2 million or $0.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.43 per share -Revenue: $3.98 billion in Q3 vs. $4.63 billion in the same period last year.

