Kohl`s Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kohl`s Corp. (KSS):

-Earnings: $243 million in Q3 vs. -$12 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.65 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kohl`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $243 million or $1.65 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.64 per share -Revenue: $4.37 billion in Q3 vs. $3.78 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.10 to $7.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.