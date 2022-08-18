Kohl`s Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kohl`s Corp. (KSS) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $143 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $382M, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kohl`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $143M or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $4.09 billion from $4.45 billion last year.

Kohl`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $143 Mln. vs. $382M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.03 -Revenue (Q2): $4.09 Bln vs. $4.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $3.20

