Kohl`s Corp. Q1 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kohl`s Corp. (KSS) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $14 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $3.57 billion from $3.72 billion last year.

Kohl`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.70

