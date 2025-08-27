Kohl`s Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kohl`s Corp. (KSS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $153 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $66 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kohl`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $64 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to $3.347 billion from $3.525 billion last year.

Kohl`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $153 Mln. vs. $66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $3.347 Bln vs. $3.525 Bln last year.

