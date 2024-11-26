Kohl`s Corp. Profit Declines In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kohl`s Corp. (KSS) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $22 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $3.507 billion from $3.843 billion last year.

Kohl`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.50

