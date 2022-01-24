Kohl's confirms takeover interest

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Monday it had received letters expressing takeover interest, a day after Reuters reported that private-equity firm Sycamore Partners had reached out to the department-store chain about a potential $9 billion deal.

