US Markets
KSS

Kohl's confirms takeover interest

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kohl's Corp said on Monday it had received letters expressing takeover interest, a day after Reuters reported that private-equity firm Sycamore Partners had reached out to the department-store chain about a potential $9 billion deal.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Monday it had received letters expressing takeover interest, a day after Reuters reported that private-equity firm Sycamore Partners had reached out to the department-store chain about a potential $9 billion deal.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular