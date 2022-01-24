Kohl's Confirms Receipt Of Expressions Of Interest To Acquire The Company - Quick Facts

Markets
Kohl's Confirms Receipt Of Expressions Of Interest To Acquire The Company

(RTTNews) - Department store chain Kohl's Corp. (KSS) confirmed on Monday that it has received letters expressing interest in acquiring the Company.

Kohl's said its Board of Directors will determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The board advised shareholders not to take any action at this time.

Kohl's added that it does not intend to further comment publicly on these matters unless it determines it is in the best interests of shareholders to do so.

