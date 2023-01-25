Commodities
KSS

Kohl's close to naming Tom Kingsbury as permanent CEO - NYT

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

January 25, 2023 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Adds background, company response

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Department store chain Kohl's Corp KSS.N is in late-stage talks to name Tom Kingsbury as its permanent chief executive, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the situation.

Kingsbury was named interim CEO in December, after Michelle Gass left Kohl's to become the top boss at Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N.

The appointment will come as the department store chain is struggling with declining sales and greater pressure from activist investors.

In November, Kohl's withdrew its 2022 sales and profit forecasts, blaming an uncertain economic outlook and the departure of Gass.

The company does not comment on "rumors or speculation", a spokesperson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSS
LEVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.