Kohl's CEO Tom Kingsbury To Step Down In January 2025; Names Ashley Buchanan CEO

November 25, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced Monday that Tom Kingsbury plans to step down as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 15, 2025. He will stay on in an advisory role to the new CEO and retain his position on Kohl's Board of Directors through his retirement in May 2025, after which the size of the board will be reduced by one.

In addition, the company said it appointed Ashley Buchanan as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 15. Buchanan has been Chief Executive Officer of Michaels Companies since 2020 and, prior to that, has held a variety of senior executive roles at Walmart and Sam's Club during his 13 years at the company.

Kohl's noted that it will announce its third quarter earnings results tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. ET, November 26, 2024.

Stocks mentioned

KSS

