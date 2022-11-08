US Markets
KSS

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to step down

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

November 08, 2022 — 08:41 am EST

Written by Uday Sampath for Reuters ->

Adds details on interim CEO, share movement

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass plans to step down from her role next month to pursue another opportunity.

The department store chain said Tom Kingsbury, a director on the company's board and former Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N chief executive, will serve as interim CEO from Dec. 2.

Kohl's shares rose 11% in premarket trading, after it also forecast better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSS
BURL

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter