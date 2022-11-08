Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to step down

Adds details on interim CEO, share movement

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass plans to step down from her role next month to pursue another opportunity.

The department store chain said Tom Kingsbury, a director on the company's board and former Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N chief executive, will serve as interim CEO from Dec. 2.

Kohl's shares rose 11% in premarket trading, after it also forecast better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

