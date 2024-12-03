Kohl’s call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Kohl’s (KSS) with 11,704 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 50.65%. 12/6 weekly 17 calls and 12/6 weekly 17.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on March 18th.
