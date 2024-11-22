Kohl’s call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Kohl’s (KSS) with 15,444 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 10 points to 80.04%. 11/22 weekly 17 calls and 11/22 weekly 17.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on November 26th.
