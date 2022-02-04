Kohl's Board Designates Finance Committee To Lead Ongoing Review Of Expressions Of Interest

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said its Board has decided that the valuations indicated in the current expressions of interest which it has received do not adequately reflect the company's value in light of its future growth and cash flow generation. The Board has designated its Finance Committee to lead the ongoing review of any expressions of interest.

Kohl's also has adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan, which is effective immediately and which is scheduled to expire on February 2, 2023. The dividend distribution of one right for each outstanding share of the common stock is payable to shareholders of record on February 14, 2022.

The company said the rights plan has been adopted in order to ensure that the Board can conduct an orderly review of expressions of interest, including potential further engagement with interested parties.

