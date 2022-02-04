Markets
KSS

Kohl's Board Designates Finance Committee To Lead Ongoing Review Of Expressions Of Interest

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said its Board has decided that the valuations indicated in the current expressions of interest which it has received do not adequately reflect the company's value in light of its future growth and cash flow generation. The Board has designated its Finance Committee to lead the ongoing review of any expressions of interest.

Kohl's also has adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan, which is effective immediately and which is scheduled to expire on February 2, 2023. The dividend distribution of one right for each outstanding share of the common stock is payable to shareholders of record on February 14, 2022.

The company said the rights plan has been adopted in order to ensure that the Board can conduct an orderly review of expressions of interest, including potential further engagement with interested parties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular