Kohl's Begins Rebuilding Process, Reopening About 50% Stores - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, retailer Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said it has begun the rebuilding process, recently reopening about 50 percent of its stores across the country. In doing so, the company has taken special care to equip its stores with the latest health and safety measures as it welcomes back its associates and customers.

As part of the COVID-19 response, the company had suspended its share repurchase program and its regular quarterly cash dividend beginning in the second quarter of 2020.

On March 19, the company withdrew its financial guidance it provided for the first quarter and full year 2020 on March 3, 2020, given the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 impact on its business, including the duration and demand for the merchandise it sells.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.