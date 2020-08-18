Kohl's beats quarterly net sales estimates

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N beat estimates for quarterly net sales on Tuesday, as the department-store chain reopened most of its stores that were shuttered for weeks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Net income narrowed to $47 million, or 30 cents per share, from $241 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $3.21 billion from $4.17 billion in the second quarter ended August 1, compared with Wall Street expectations of $3.09 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.