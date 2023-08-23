News & Insights

Kohl's beats estimates for quarterly profit

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

August 23, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as leaner inventories, lower costs and fewer discounts helped the department store operator to counter a broader retail slowdown.

The company earned 52 cents per share in the second quarter ended July 29, above analysts' estimates of 22 cents.

