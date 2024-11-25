Kohl’s Appoints J. Ashley Buchanan as New CEO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kohl’s Corporation is set to welcome J. Ashley Buchanan as its new CEO starting January 15, 2025, following his successful tenure at The Michaels Companies and leadership roles at Walmart. Buchanan’s appointment marks a significant change as he replaces Tom Kingsbury, who will transition to an advisory role until his retirement in May 2025. With a robust background in retail and e-commerce, Buchanan is poised to drive Kohl’s transformation and growth, bringing fresh perspectives to the company’s strategy and operations.

