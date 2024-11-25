Kohl’s Appoints J. Ashley Buchanan as New CEO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
The latest update is out from Kohl’s ( (KSS) ).
Kohl’s Corporation is set to welcome J. Ashley Buchanan as its new CEO starting January 15, 2025, following his successful tenure at The Michaels Companies and leadership roles at Walmart. Buchanan’s appointment marks a significant change as he replaces Tom Kingsbury, who will transition to an advisory role until his retirement in May 2025. With a robust background in retail and e-commerce, Buchanan is poised to drive Kohl’s transformation and growth, bringing fresh perspectives to the company’s strategy and operations.
Find detailed analytics on KSS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.