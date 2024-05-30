Kohl’s Announces Dividend and Provides Financial Insights

Kohl’s (KSS) just unveiled an update.

On May 15, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on June 26 to shareholders on record as of June 12. The report includes forward-looking statements subject to risks that could affect actual results, and these statements are not updated post-publication. Additionally, the report contains non-GAAP financial measures like adjusted free cash flow, with reconciliations provided, to offer investors a clearer view of financial performance, although comparisons to other companies may be limited as these measures are not standardized.

