Kohl's Announces Approx. $360 Mln Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

May 13, 2025 — 08:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS), Tuesday announced offering of approximately $360 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2030.

The company intends to use the proceeds to repay debts under its revolving credit facility.

Notably, Kohl's expects to borrow under its revolving credit facility to repay all of its 4.25 percent notes due 2025 at maturity.

In the pre-market hours, KSS is trading at $7.58, up 0.13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

