Kohl's And Sephora Enter Long-term Strategic Partnership

(RTTNews) - Sephora, in partnership with Kohl's (KSS), will bring more than 125 prestige beauty brands to Sephora at Kohl's this August. The Sephora at Kohl's assortment, available on Kohls.com and initially in 200 Kohl's stores in 2021, will cover brands in makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance and featured categories like Clean at Sephora.

Beginning in August, customers will be able to shop the assortment of prestige beauty brands in 200 Kohl's stores, and online at Kohls.com. All Sephora at Kohl's locations will feature 2,500 square feet of dedicated space where customers can explore the signature Sephora experience.

Kohl's and Sephora plan to expand the premiere beauty destination to at least 850 stores by 2023, with 400 locations targeted to open in 2022.

