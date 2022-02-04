US Markets
KSS

Kohl's adopts "poison pill", says buyout offers are undervalued

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kohl's Corp on Friday adopted a shareholder rights plans to protect itself from hostile offers, after saying buyout offers the retailer has received undervalued it.

Adds details, background on offers

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N on Friday adopted a shareholder rights plans to protect itself from hostile offers, after saying buyout offers the retailer has received undervalued it.

Acacia Research Corp ACTG.O, backed by activist investor Starboard Value, last month said it had offered to buy the department store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion.

Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share, sources told Reuters last month.

Shares of Kohl's last closed at $58.58 on Thursday.

Kohl's also said the shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a "poison pill", expires in February 2023. The plan is a defensive strategy adopted by companies to avert hostile takeovers.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSS ACTG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular