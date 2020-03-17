Kohl's Adds Lands' End Products to National Brands Portfolio

In an attempt to further strengthen its brand portfolio, Kohl's Corporation KSS announced partnership with a leading retailer — Lands' End. Per the deal, Kohl's will offer Lands' End’s complete collection of women’s, men’s, kids as well as home solutions on Kohls.com. The collection, directly fulfilled and dispatched by Lands’ End, is expected to be available on the website starting fall 2020.



Apart from this, the company will also display Lands’ End assortments in 150 stores. Notably, Lands’ End outerwear collection including jackets, vests and cold weather accessories will be available in stores by this fall. This will be followed by Lands’ End swimwear assortments in the beginning of 2021. Additionally, few company stores will display Lands’ End shop-in-shop experience, which will offer shoppers products for the entire family throughout the year.



Lands’ End is a well-known retailer of classic and casual lifestyle products, which will strengthen Kohl's national brands portfolio. Notably, its portfolio includes superior quality products that are available in a wide range of sizes for all categories.







Strong Brand Portfolio: a Major Driver



Kohl's regularly introduces new brands to keep the inventory assortment fresh as well as drive customer traffic to its stores and website. In this regard, Kohl’s launched the iconic Nine West brand in September 2019, which will enhance its stores and online assortment as well as strengthen Kohl’s brand position. The company launched an exclusive collaboration with Ashley and Mary Kate Olson for Elizabeth and James brand in April last year.



Previously, Kohl’s collaborated with famous designer — Jason Wu — for an exclusive limited edition of women’s apparel line in May 2019. Moreover, it launched a fresh apparel collection — POPSUGAR — in 2018. Additionally, the company partnered with Ellen DeGeneres to offer an assortment of pet offerings.

Other Growth Initiatives



Kohl’s has been benefiting from its growing e-commerce business for a while now. Its online business has been gaining from strong assortments and favorable impacts from customer-centric investments. To this end, the company has been expanding its e-commerce fulfillment centers. Moreover, it is focused on strengthening in-store pickups.



Also, Kohl’s has been strengthening ties with retail giant Amazon AMZN to drive traffic. Recently, the company completed the rollout of the Amazon returns program nationwide. According to this program, Kohl’s stores are accepting free, unpackaged and easy returns for customers of Amazon. The company expects to witness improved store traffic from the Amazon returns program.



Price Performance



We note that, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have slumped 60.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 46.6%.



