Kohl's Adds EV Charging Stations At 50 Additional Stores Across U.S.

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said Thursday that it has partnered with Volta Industries Inc. to bring 100 electric vehicle charging stations to 50 additional stores this year.

With this expansion, Kohl's customers will have access to 275 charging stations at more than 150 Kohl's locations across 22 states.

The new stations will be prominently located near the front doors, creating an easy experience for Kohl's customers to charge their cars while they shop.

Kohl's said store locations offering the convenience of electric vehicle charging can be found with the store locator tool on its website.

