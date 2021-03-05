Kohl's Activist Investors Cast Doubt on Benefit Amazon Partnership Provides

The four activist investors attempting to take over Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) board of directors fired another salvo at the retailer after its fourth-quarter earnings report.

The group of hedge funds that own almost 10% of the department store chain's stock published a letter calling into question many assumptions the board has made about how much progress the company is making on its own.

And in one section, the activist investors cast doubt that Kohl's partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to process the e-commerce giant's returns is helping business as much as claimed. In fact, they believe the retailer is not fully disclosing the costs of the program to investors.

Image source: Getty Images.

Setting the bar low

Macellum Advisors, Ancora Holdings, Legion Partners Asset Management, and 4010 Capital have nominated nine candidates for Kohl's 12-person board, saying the retailer needs more directors with retail experience to help turn around an ailing business that perennially underperforms the competition.

While the private equity firms pointed to numerous issues, from subpar guidance to a weak dividend, the activist investors also said they were "skeptical" the Amazon partnership was providing much benefit.

Although sales, general, and administrative charges (SG&A) have increased, revenue has not responded in kind. Moreover, Kohl's says investors need to consider a customer's "lifetime value" to the company, which is different from the previous claim the program was accretive to earnings today.

The hedge funds write they believe "there are certain 'royalty payments' paid to Amazon related to this program that have not been adequately disclosed to investors."

That would be a serious omission on Kohl's part if true, but the activist investors don't provide evidence to support the claim.

They stress once more, though, that shareholders need a board possessing "strong, relevant retail, capital allocation, and governance expertise" to effect the turnaround.

10 stocks we like better than Kohls

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kohls wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.