Kohl's abandons talks to sell itself to Franchise Group

July 1 (Reuters) - Department store chain Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Friday it was abandoning talks to sell itself to Vitamin Shoppe-owner Franchise Group FRG.O, blaming a downturn in market conditions.

