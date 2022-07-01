US Markets
KSS

Kohl's abandons talks to sell itself to Franchise Group

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Department store chain Kohl's Corp said on Friday it was abandoning talks to sell itself to Vitamin Shoppe-owner Franchise Group, blaming a downturn in market conditions.

July 1 (Reuters) - Department store chain Kohl's Corp KSS.N said on Friday it was abandoning talks to sell itself to Vitamin Shoppe-owner Franchise Group FRG.O, blaming a downturn in market conditions.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

In This Story

KSS FRG

